Kai Cenat loses out on Twitch guest after new relationship goes viral

A recurring guest on Kai Cenat’s Twitch streams revealed she will no longer be collaborating with him for content.

Kai Cenat has hosted some of the biggest celebrities during his Twitch streams. From Kevin Hart to John Cena, SZA and more, Cenat’s 16M followers are treated well when it comes to the quality of his guest appearances.

Though big industry names have driven more traffic to Cenat’s streams, a recurring guest of his just revealed they’ll no longer be joining the Twitch star to make content together.

Zoe Spencer, Cenat’s rumored ex-girlfriend, took to her Twitch to explain why she won’t be collaborating with him anymore, saying it’s not about beef between them, but out of respect for his new relationship.

“Y’all ain’t never gonna see me with Kai again, boy,” Spencer said. “And it ain’t on no beef sh*t, and it ain’t on no funny sh*t. Y’all get it though, we all get it though.”

Zoe Spencer’s chat calls her out for being “messy”

Spencer’s Twitch chat called her out for being “messy,” to which she responded, “I’m not even saying nothing wrong, he’s in a relationship. It’s okay… that’s why I’m saying y’all ain’t never gonna see me again.”

Despite her decision to take a step back from streaming with Cenat, Spencer said, “Damn, I miss you,” about her alleged fling.

Cenat and Spencer have collaborated several times for content in the previous years. They were rumored to be dating in the months leading up to December 2024 when Cenat revealed he was in a relationship with Gabrielle Alayah.

Alayah, also known as GiGi, made her debut on Cenat’s Twitch channel after he announced their relationship. During this, she surprised him with a Spider-Man birthday cake.

Cenat and Alayah are currently still dating, as the Twitch star admitted he was “in love” with her.