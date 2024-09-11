Kai Cenat links up with Snoop Dogg at the VMAs

Twitch star Kai Cenat has added yet another celebrity to his list of famous friends after streaming with none other than Snoop Dogg at the VMAs.

Kai Cenat is one of the top streamers on Twitch, known for orchestrating viral events like his Elden Ring playthrough and even causing a riot in Times Square during a fan meetup.

Kai is also known for rubbing elbows with A-List celebrities, having steamed with the likes of Ice Spice, Offset, and Kevin Hart. He’s even got Drake’s phone number and has debuted some of the rapper’s songs on his broadcasts.

Twitch: Kai Cenat Ice Spice has featured in a few of Kai Cenat’s Twitch streams.

On September 11, he once again proved that streamers are breaking into the mainstream after broadcasting backstage at the VMAs.

Getting invited to such a prestigious event is one thing… but hanging out with Snoop Dogg is another. Kai went live on Instagram to share a moment with Snoop at the awards, asking the famous rapper how quickly he could roll up a blunt.

He even showed off Snoop’s massive jar of kush sitting on a table in the green room — a Snoop signature, if there ever was one.

“How fast can you roll a blunt up?” an excited Kai asked. “God damn!”

“I can roll a blunt up before this song is over with,” the rapper answered while singing along to the track playing in the background, ‘As We Lay’ by Shirley Murdock.

Clips from the broadcast are going viral online, showing Snoop getting his groove on to the song and bantering with Kai backstage.

Fans are just as excited for Kai as the streamer probably is himself, with one writing on X: “Bro just lived millions of people’s dream (including mine).”

“Sounds like a lit night with some legendary vibes,” another said.

“Kai really out here living it,” another wrote.

As previously mentioned, Snoop is just the latest celeb to get featured on Kai’s stream. After posing for a Marc Jacobs photoshoot, he even got to interact with Lil Uzi Vert, who praised the broadcaster for making his way into mainstream entertainment.