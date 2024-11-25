Kai Cenat likely to feature in iconic movie series thanks to Twitch success

Kai Cenat has claimed that he’ll be involved in another movie soon, and it could be another big one after his appearance in Good Burger 2.

Over the last few years, plenty of influencers have managed to crossover into mainstream media, appearing on different TV shows and getting roles in movies. We’ve seen Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys and Tyler ‘Ninja’ Blevins pop up in Free Guy, while the Fortnite star also got a role in Hotel Transylvania.

Kai Cenat has also started to join that bracket of Twitch star who has managed to branch out into Hollywood. He appeared, briefly, in Good Burger 2 and has made his own short movies as well.

With celebrities regularly coming onto his record-breaking Twitch subathon, it’s no surprise he’s leveraging his popularity. And, he looks set for a role in an iconic movie series – Scary Movie.

Kai Cenat set to appear in Scary Movie 6

That’s right, the AMP star has claimed that he’s lined up for a role in Scary Movie 6 after speaking to Marlon Wayans.

“Chat, remember when I asked Marlon to be in Scary Movie 6? He said, ‘Say less. You may get that call.’ Yo! Scary Movie 6, chat! Scary Movie 6 will be stoopid!” Kai said during his subathon on November 24.

As of now, it is tough to say what sort of role Kai would play in the movie. Obviously, Scary Movie has had a laundry list of cameos over the years, so he’d probably appear, get taken out in a comical way, and then the story would move on.

Given his success on Twitch, it wouldn’t be a shock to see him appearing in similar roles over the next few years either.

Kai has recently eclipsed 500,000 subscribers on the Amazon-owned platform. Plus, Amazon has its own movie studio, so it’s a no-brainer.