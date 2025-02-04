Kai Cenat, Khaby Lame & more join the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Kai Cenat, Khaby Lame and 2 Chainz are just a few big names set to feature in the NBA’s 2025 All-Star Celebrity Game. Here’s everything you need to know to tune in.

The NBA’s All-Star Celebrity Game is returning in 2025, this time with a slew of top influencers competing and coaching.

This year, Twitch star Kai Cenat joins the fold after after kicking off the 2024-2025 season with a viral advertisement for his Mafiathon 2 stream.

Joining the fray for the first time is renowned comedian and content creator Druski, while TikTok’s most-followed creator, Khaby Lame, will serve as an assistant coach.

All celebrities in the 2025 Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

A lineup of famous music artists, actors and even WWE are set to participate in the 2025 Celebrity Game, including:

Druski

Noah Kahan

Shaboozey

Terrell Owens

Chris Brickley

Masai Russell

Shelby McEwen

Mickey Guyton

Rome Flynn

Ronny Chieng

Matt Barnes

Danny Ramirez

Bayley

Oliver Stark

Pablo Schrieber

AP Dhillon

Tucker Halpern of SOFI TUKKER

Kai Cenat

Dylan Wang

Baron Davis

Walker Hayes

Additionally, each team will feature a WNBA star: two-time Atlanta Dream All-Star Allisha Gray and WNBA Champion and Golden State Valkyries forward Kayla Thornton will face off with their celebrity teammates on opposing rosters.

Coaches for 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

That’s not all; American rapper 2 Chainz is also set to coach against three-time Super Bowl champion Jerry Rice, making for quite the famous lineup. TikTok star Khaby Lame will be a part of the game as assistant coach.

Where to watch the 2025 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

The game will take place in the Oakland Arena in Oakland, California on Friday, February 14, at 7 PM ET exclusively on ESPN.

ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth will host the broadcast and conduct special interviews with players, coaches, celebrities and even attendees. Mark Jones will give play-by-play commentary for the game, along with analysts Richard Jefferson and Stephanie White.

This is just the latest big move for Kai Cenat and the NBA after he was confirmed to be part of the organization’s Creator Program, providing special behind-the-scenes footage for the 2024-2025 season.