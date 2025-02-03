Kai Cenat & Kanye West finally cross paths at 2025 Grammy Awards

Kai Cenat has hit the ground running in 2025, attending several high-profile events such as the WWE Royal Rumble and now, this year’s Grammy Awards, rubbing shoulders with the biggest musicians in the world.

At the beginning of his Grammy’s livestream, Cenat stood in front of the venue and eagerly greeted artists as they stepped out of their cars and made their trek toward the red carpet.

However, the streamer’s body language instantly changed when he noticed Kayne West, also known as Ye, had arrived.

Article continues after ad

Despite their on-again, off-again online beef that circulated throughout the past year which began after Kai gave a less than positive review of the Yeezy items he was sent by the rapper, Cenat and West finally met face-to-face at the Grammys.

Kai Cenat and Kanye West finally meet at 2025 Grammy Awards

“Omg, he’s right there,” Cenat said repeatedly. While initially frozen in place and appearing as though he would not even approach West, he finally made his move.

Article continues after ad

The two hugged, their first meeting positive and cordial, after Cenat asked, “How are you doing, Ye? What’s going on?”

Article continues after ad

“Nice seeing you”, added Cenat to which Mr. West replied, “Yes, sir.”

While their interaction was brief, Cenat was clearly pleased with how the meeting went, the Twitch streamer continued to smile and watched West walk away even after parting ways.

Given Ye claimed that Cenat was an “industry plant” and later called him a “pawn” in a series of leaked Instagram DMs, their in-person meeting was always going to be a curious exchange.

When pressed on the industry plant remarks, Kanye doubled down, claiming that Cenat’s “genre” was all about “influence and mind control.”

Article continues after ad

Despite the initial tension, the two appeared to be on track to reconcile things after Cenat made a surprise call to Kanye’s daughter North West for her birthday.

At the beginning of 2025, Cenat was caught off guard and confused after West posted a mysterious image of a horse inside Kai’s streaming room when teasing his unreleased album ‘Bully.’

Article continues after ad

While nothing has come from this, the Twitch star has since noted that the “beef is over” between the two and that a potential Japan collab is in the works.

Article continues after ad

Given their interaction at the Grammy’s all but confirmed that the two are now on good terms, the chances of West popping up on Cenat’s stream in the future feels much more likely.