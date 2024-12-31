Kai Cenat & IShowSpeed’s Fortnite marathon had millions watching 2 men struggle to win one match

IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat joined forces to grind Fortnite and stream until they scored a win in the game’s Ranked mode, racking up millions of hours watched each.

Both streamers are known for their over-the-top broadcasts and occasional collaborations with each other, most famously getting together to play Hardcore Minecraft in a hilarious, 100-hour marathon earlier this year.

In December, the two linked up once again to play Fortnite in an attempt to win a single game in the battle royale’s online Ranked mode.

The two streamed for over 57 hours, dying a total of 206 times before finally getting a legitimate W on December 30 — but their big victory wasn’t the only dub they took over the course of their over two-day broadcast.

Fans watched IShowSpeed & Kai Cenat’s Fortnite stream for over 10M hours

Data aggregated by Streams Charts shows that both streamers racked up a total of 5.3 million hours watched on each of their channels, putting the entire broadcast at over 10 million total hours watched.

That’s not all; Speed hit a peak of 186K live viewers on his channel, while Cenat reached a peak of 160K — meaning that, in total, the two streaming stars had over 346,000 people watching them play Fortnite live.

This was no easy feat, thanks to the two getting constantly stream-sniped by trolls throughout their ambitious quest. It wasn’t until Epic Games stepped in on their behalf that they were able to ban the stream snipers and fully focus on their viral task at hand.

This is just the latest achievement for these two streamers who dominated the industry throughout the entirety of 2024. IShowSpeed’s travels took over the internet and earned him the title of Streamer of the Year, while Kai Cenat’s Mafiathon 2 saw him break records on Twitch.

They have even bigger goals going into 2025, with both hoping to be the first broadcasters to stream from outer space with the help of Elon Musk.