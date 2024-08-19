Kai Cenat & IShowSpeed resort to therapy as Hardcore Minecraft stream goes awry

Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed’s Hardcore Minecraft stream hasn’t been going too hot, with the pair bringing in a therapist for motivation.

The collab was first teased in April, with Kai revealing the YouTuber would be visiting him in New York for a brand new marathon stream, this time taking on Minecraft in hardcore mode.

Streaming until the pair defeats the Ender Dragon, Kai and Speed have already been at it for 26 hours at the time of writing. A breaking point was hit after Kai’s death by a fireball from a Blaze which saw the two forced to restart for a 15th time.

IShowSpeed broke down and tears were shed as he expressed frustration over having to start from the beginning, questioning how Kai had “f***ed this up”. With tensions on the rise, the pair brought in a therapist as motivation.

Hoping to achieve reunification, the therapist sat by Kai and insisted the two streamers “can’t play this game no more, not like this”.

Kai quickly shot back, pointing fingers at Speed for the pair’s trouble in paradise. He said, “Nah, he just said I died on purpose… Do you think I want to be on Minecraft, n****?”

He went on to state that he hadn’t showered due to Speed and was running on only three hours of sleep, once again blaming the YouTuber for his circumstances: “I had three hours of f***ing sleep, because of you!”

“Me too,” Speed responded, trying to remind Kai that they were “in this together” and experiencing the same highs and lows. “That’s why when I see some f***ed sh** like that, I get f***ing mad, ’cause you f***ing died over some f***ing bullsh**.”

After screaming over the top of one another, Kai eventually sat back, crossed his arms, declared that he was “done”, and threatened to “flip this whole sh**” right now”.

The therapist didn’t intervene, standing in the backdrop of Kai’s screen with viewers jokingly describing him as “ready to leave”.

“They like a married couple on [their] last straw seeking [a] divorce,” one person wrote about the streamers. Another said, “Even a therapist couldn’t help them from themselves.”

Many agreed they didn’t expect Kai and Speed to make it through the game, with assumptions they would quit before defeating the final boss.