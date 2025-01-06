Kai Cenat hit with Roblox ban despite not breaking rule he’d warned about

Kai Cenat was hit with a swift ban from Roblox while playing a Squid Game mode despite not breaking the rule he warned his teammates about.

The world of Roblox is a wild one. It, for so long, seemed like just a kid’s game but it’s actually home to some of the most creative people out there. You can do pretty much anything you want in there these days.

That includes playing through a recreation of Netflix’s mega-hit Squid Game. There’s everything from the classic Red Light, Green Light, the glass bridge game, and even the new Mingle game from Season 2.

Plenty of big streamers and content creators have gotten involved too, especially in the last few weeks. That includes Kai Cenat who, on January 5, got a bit of a shock when he played the classic Dalgona candy game.

Kai Cenat loses his mind after Roblox Squid Game ban

During his venture into Roblox, Kai was joined by other AMP members like Fanum. As the stress levels started rising, he warned his teammates to not cuss or they’d get banned from the server.

“Don’t curse, they’re gonna ban you gang!” he said while carving out his umbrella shape. After a few seconds of silence, Kai was hit with a 5-minute suspension from the game’s voice chat.

The Twitch star immediately lost his mind, slamming his desk in frustration over and over. “How do you ban me for warning somebody?” he asked. “How you ban me for warning somebody? I warned them!”

With it only being a short suspension, Kai wasn’t totally turned from off the game. In fact, he was right back in for the next few rounds – including Roblox’s recreation of the aforementioned Mingle.

He didn’t keep playing Roblox for much longer after that and, instead, focused on Grand Theft Auto and a few other games. Though, who knows if he’ll make a return.