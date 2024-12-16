Kai Cenat hit with big Twitch rejection because he’s too popular

Kai Cenat has revealed that he was apparently denied a massive co-stream by Twitch and Amazon because he has “a lot of viewers.” Seriously.

Over the last few years, as the next generation of Twitch streamers has risen up the ranks, they’ve been led by one name – Kai Cenat.

The AMP star has been Twitch’s most-subscribed streamer on two big occasions, with him most recently hitting 728,535 during his Mafiathon 2. That figure has, obviously dropped off a little bit, but Kai still has over 400,000 subscribers in mid-December.

His streams regularly bring in 162k viewers, as a whole host of streamers, musicians, and celebrities have gotten involved. However, while you’d think that means it’s plain sailing for big deals, that isn’t actually the case.

Kai Cenat can’t co-stream Rolling Loud as he’s got too many fans

During his December 15 stream, where he celebrated his birthday, Kai revealed that he’d asked Twitch and Amazon Music if he could co-stream the Rolling Loud music festival.

Given he has a massive crossover with the music world, it would seem like a handy partnership. However, he’s been denied.

“Chat, I cannot react to anything Rolling Loud related or Amazon Music related because they said… bro, this is the exact words. I asked Twitch, I said, ‘Hey, can I react to Rolling Loud or anybody’s music or performances?’ They replied I can’t. I said, ‘Why?’ They said, ‘Because you have a lot of viewers.’ So, like, everybody else can react to it but me,” Kai revealed.

Timestamp of 1:08:30

“I would think it’s good for the festival. Chat, all the festivals are not allowing me to react to this s**t because I pull in more viewers, and it f**ks up their s**t,” he continued. “But, isn’t that more exposure? So, I can’t. Like, if you see other people react to it, I can’t, which is crazy, bro! And, it’s not Twitch.”

The AMP star added that he would receive an instant strike from Twitch and Amazon if he ignored their rejection.

Twitch did celebrate Kai’s success in their end-of-year recap, calling him the “standout streamer” of 2024.