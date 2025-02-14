Kai Cenat has massive university plan to help Twitch streamers with MrBeast involved

Kai Cenat has revealed his plan for a massive streamer university stream, and he even wants to get YouTube stars like MrBeast involved.

Over the last few years, Kai Cenat has become renowned for his massive streams. The Twitch star has raised the bar for subathons with his Mafiathon broadcasts and even changed the game when he links up with IShowSpeed for duo streams in Fortnite and Chained Together. Oh, and his Elden Ring streams were pretty neat too.

The AMP star has always got something new up his sleeve and, aside from wanting to stream from space, he’s got plans for a streamer university.

It was something he touched on during his February 13 stream, explaining how he wants to help streamers both big and small with some classes. Oh, and he gets to be the principal for a little while.

Kai Cenat wants to do a streamer university

“I’m going to rent out a university over a course of a weekend. It will be streaming university. Okay? I’m going to rent it out,” Kai said during his stream. “I’m going to put out enrolls and applications of people to enroll into the university, no matter if you’re big, no matter if you’re a small streamer, you can stream the entire weekend.

“I will get dorms. Boys will have their own sh*t, girls will have their own s**t. I’m principal. So, I get to have my own office and all this types of sh*t. All right?”

He further noted that he wants the likes of MrBeast and Mark Rober involved too.

“In terms of the classes and sh*t, for example, I would love to do some sh*t where, science, Mark Rober is the professor for that day, and he’s doing crazy experiments for everybody’s stream,” he said.

“I would love to do sh*t like that! Say there is a financial class, MrBeast in that motherf**ker.”

Kai also added that the enrollment process will see some people “denied” and have to re-apply for his planned second semester. So, he’s clearly thinking about it as an ongoing thing.