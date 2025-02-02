Kai Cenat gifts his $70k robot a brand new car after “bullying” it

A couple days after Kai Cenat faced backlash for “bullying” his robot, the streamer has purchased it a brand new car.

During a January 28 stream on Twitch, Cenat revealed his brand new $70,000 robot.

While testing it out with fellow AMP members Fanum and Agent00, the three streamers pushed and kicked the robot around, accidentally knocking it over multiple times.

Many people online were upset with this, claiming Cenat and Fanum were bullying the robot. During his stream on January 31, Cenat responded to the accusations.

“Within the commercial, it completely displays that you can punch the s**t out this s**t. This is one of the special features about the robot, that it has a defense mechanism to where it can catch its balance, are you listening to what I’m saying?” said Cenat.

Kai Cenat buys his robot a new car

Following his response to the bullying accusations, Cenat went outside to reveal a gift to his robot “Abdul”.

“Abdul listen. Now I know you been getting bulls**t, I know you feel like a ni**a been bullying you even though you have no emotions and s**t. So I got you something very special today,” the streamer said to his robot before revealing the brand new car.

A red Mini Cooper. Kai Cenat bought a robot for almost 100 grand, and then spent even more money to get the robot its own vehicle.

“Internet isn’t a real place man,” reacted one Twitter user to Cenat’s gift.

“The robot living better lives than all of us,” added another.

Kai then took his robot out to dinner where it was greeted by several fans.

Cenat has found himself in the news for a couple of different reasons lately. On February 1, Kai and IShowSpeed will be live streaming from the WWE Royal Rumble.

The next day on February 2, the streamer will be at the Grammys where he plans to stream with many famous musicians.