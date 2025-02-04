Kai Cenat freaks out after Will Smith posts their viral Grammys moment

Kai Cenat freaked out on stream after realizing Will Smith posted a picture him them together at the Grammys on his Instagram page.

The 2025 Grammys have taken place, and there were quite a few viral moments alongside the plethora of awards handed out.

Kai Cenat was left shocked after finally meeting Kanye West and was stunned after receiving praise from icons like Jay-Z and Beyonce.

The Twitch star also met Will Smith during his visit to the event and was left shocked after the celeb posted a picture of them both together to his Instagram.

Kai Cenat surprised at Will Smith Instagram post

While sharing stories on stream about his time at the Grammys, Kai found his way over to Will Smith’s Instagram page.

As soon as Kai saw that Will posted a picture of him fixing his bow tie, the Twitch star rocketed from his chair screaming “Oh my god!” repeatedly.

“Oh my god. Will Smith just posted me. Go show love chat, show love to Unc right now chat. This is crazy.”

Kai went on to explain that before Will Smith approached him for a picture, security for the Grammys said he wasn’t allowed onto the red carpet.

“While security was right there, he seen Will Smith, Jaden Smith, and Willow Smith f**ked with me heavily and then he let me in,” he said.

Throughout the rest of the Grammys, Kai managed to link up with the likes of Billie Eilish, Doechii and even scored some pictures with the Los Angeles Fire Department personnel that were at the event.

Kai even managed to get a shoutout from pop star Taylor Swift, although he didn’t use the moment for himself. Instead, he asked Taylor to shout out his sister Brianna.

“My sister loves you, her name is Brianna, can you give a shoutout to Brianna?” he asked the pop star, prompting her reply. “How is this real life? W Boss.”