Kai Cenat finally reveals why he turned down $60M to leave Twitch for Kick

Kai Cenat has finally broken down his exact reason for not leaving Twitch and jumping to Kick, even after the platform offered him a whopping $60M deal.

Twitch icon Kai Cenat is one of the biggest streamers of all time, holding the world record for the most subscribers, which he earned during his legendary Mafiathon.

Cenat has frequently created some of the biggest streaming moments in the site’s history with major collabs with actors such as Kevin Hart and gaming marathons like his Elden Ring playthrough.

In 2024, it was revealed that Kick wanted to sign both Kai and his friend, YouTube superstar IShowSpeed. But the duo ended up turning it down, even after the site added the likes of xQc, Amouranth and more to their ranks.

According to Kai, the offer was worth a whopping $60M (although there’s been some dispute about the exact amount), and while he’s been mum about the exact reason he rejected the offer in the past, he opened up more about it in an interview with Billboard.

Kai Cenat breaks down why he rejected $60M Kick contract

Using a sports analogy, Kai Cenat compared himself to basketball legend Steph Curry and how it wouldn’t make sense for him to start playing a different sport.

“Say, for example, you go to Steph Curry and you’re like, ‘Hey, man, we want you to be a running back [in] the NFL. You’re so good at basketball, but we want you to just leave everything behind right now and go to NFL football and be a running back,’” Cenat explained.

Twitch: KaiCenat Kai Cenat has dominated Twitch as one of its biggest streamers.

“It doesn’t make sense! I’ve been on Twitch. I’ve built a core community. Kick is not my home,” he added. “My home is definitely Twitch. If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. That’s what I live by.”

On Twitch, Kai has built a massive fanbase of over 16M followers, according to the stat-tracking website Socialblade.

He was also the top Just Chatting streamer for all of 2024 and won multiple awards at QTCinderella’s Streamer Awards events.

Kick, meanwhile, hasn’t lost sleep over missing out on signing Cenat, but its co-founder Bijan Tehrani has a masterplan to get him on the platform.

Last year, Tehrani revealed that although the platform isn’t doing big signings anymore, his long-term goal is to buy out Twitch from Amazon and acquire Kai Cenat’s streams in the process.