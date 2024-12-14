Kai Cenat finally reveals when he’ll stream again after Mafiathon 2

Twitch star Kai Cenat took over the internet with his month-long Mafiathon 2 broadcast in November. After a fifteen-day break, he’s finally making a comeback.

Kai Cenat has cemented himself as one of the greatest streamers of all time after Mafiathon 2, his viral month-long subathon that featured top celebrities like Kodak Black, John Cena, Miranda Cosgrove, and even Snoop Dogg.

His efforts won him three awards at the 2024 Streamer Awards and saw him break the world record for most Twitch subscribers, outdoing the previous record holder, Ironmouse, by over half her amount.

Since the stream’s end on November 30, Kai has been dormant — although he was spotted crashing a random person’s wedding with the AMP squad in early December.

Instagram: kaicenat Kai Cenat’s viral Mafiathon 2 stream cemented him as one of the GOATS – but he’s coming back to Twitch after just a short break from broadcasting.

It makes sense that Kai would take a lengthy rest after streaming for 30 days straight… but it turns out that fans won’t have to wait much longer for his highly-anticipated return.

Kai Cenat announces streaming return after Mafiathon 2

On December 14, the streamer finally revealed when he’d be coming back to Twitch.

Kai Cenat will officially return to streaming on Sunday, December 15, 2024, fifteen days after ending Mafiathon 2.

The broadcast will start at 8 PM EST — and given the over-the-top nature of his latest broadcasts, it’s anyone’s guess as to what’ll happen in his big Twitch comeback.

Kai’s announcement left fans both excited and surprised, with one admitting that they were “expecting a longer break” from the streamer.

“Already?” another asked, while yet another fan said they “knew you couldn’t stay away from us for long.”

Kai’s quick comeback is certainly unexpected, as the streamer admitted he was broadcasting through a cold that saw him cough up blood during his subathon.

Twitch: Kai Cenat Kai Cenat revealed that he pushed through his 30-day subathon despite being sick enough to cough up blood.

He streamed almost every minute of his life during that time period, both awake and sleeping — and it doesn’t seem like he got too much rest, if the NPC Miles Morales features during his slumber are anything to go by.

Now, Kai will be getting back to a normal structure, leaving fans excited to see what he’s planning for his next stream. Given that Elden Ring is getting a new standalone game, it could be that Kai schedules another viral marathon when it launches in 2025.