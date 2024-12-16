Kai Cenat finally reveals his girlfriend on stream after speculation & admits he’s ‘in love’

Kai Cenat was blushing during his Twitch stream on December 15 after he confirmed he was not only in a relationship but also ‘in love.’

While fans have speculated for some time, leaving comments here and there, Kai Cenat hadn’t been forthright about his new romance with social media influencer Gabrielle Alayah until now.

“You got me, bitch! I got a girlfriend!” he exclaimed as he started to dance. “I know y’all knew… y’all is f*cking Sherlock Holmes.”

Cenat continued to dish about his feelings with streamers from AMP, saying his new girlfriend has given him a “purpose.”

“For the first time in my life, besides my family, I felt a human form of purpose… I ain’t gonna lie, bro, I’m locked in. I was scared, it came out of nowhere. She’s my best friend.”

Kai Cenat says he’s ’in love’ with Gabrielle Alayah

As Cenat gushed, Duke Dennis asked the daunting question, “Are you in love?” Cenat responded, “Yeah,” and ran off camera with excitement.

Cenat even said that when Alayah grabbed his hand during a movie, his feelings for her gave him a “weird” feeling in his gut, similar to butterflies.

What’s more, Alayah joined Cenat during his stream and surprised him with a birthday cake, as he was celebrating turning 23 years old. As she sat on his lap, the two enjoyed plenty of kisses.

Alayah, who has 500K followers on TikTok, had previously denied being in a relationship with Cenat just days before he confirmed their relationship.

“No, I have never dated anybody in the influencer world. Anybody you have ever seen me come in contact with was literally just strictly a friend,” she said.

Though this would be Cenat’s first livestream since Mafiathon 2, he said he’d be taking more time off for a vacation. However, he’ll return to Twitch on December 20 to spill even more details about his relationship with Alayah.