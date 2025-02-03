Kai Cenat finally gets Taylor Swift shoutout after being ignored

Kai Cenat managed to get a link up with Taylor Swift at the Grammy’s after being ignored by the music megastar. However, it wasn’t just for him.

Since blowing up to become the biggest streamer on Twitch, Kai Cenat has linked up with a fair few celebrities. The streaming star has had Kevin Hart, Ice Spice, John Cena, Drake, and even Nicki Minaj appear on his Twitch stream.

His close connections to the music world mean that the AMP star is never too far away from popping up at a big moment. Even though he had been at WWE’s Royal Rumble with IShowSpeed on February 1, Kai appeared at The Grammy’s on February 2.

He was mobbed by fans at the awards show and mingled with a few familiar faces. Yet, it was his attempts to interact with Taylor Swift that got the most attention.

Kai Cenat meets Taylor Swift

Kai had been sitting near where the ‘Love Story’ singer was walking between breaks. So, he attempted to grab her attention a few times, shouting for her to take a picture and other things. That came after she walked past him outside the arena too.

Taylor initially ignored Kai’s first two shouts – it was hard not to, others swarmed her at the time – but it was the third call out from Kai that got her attention.

“Taylor! How you doing Taylor?” Kai asked before requesting a shoutout for his assistant, Brianna. “My sister loves you, her name is Brianna, can you give a shoutout to Brianna?” he said. “Hi Brianna!” Swift quickly replied.

Kai’s assistant was taken aback by the moment, posting on X: “How is this real life? W Boss.”

Plenty of other content creators were delighted for her too. “This is everything,” BrookeAB said. “Two GOATs,” another added.

The AMP star also managed to get on both sides of the historic Taylor and Kanye West beef. Kai ran into ‘Ye before the awards show and could barely contain his excitement as they had a conversation.