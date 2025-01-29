This Kai Cenat fan is going viral for treating the Twitch star like a human

Kai Cenat is one of Twitch’s most popular streamers, but his low-key interaction with a polite fan at a Walmart is going viral for how “normal” it was.

Kai Cenat, along with IShowSpeed, is arguably the biggest streamer on the net. Thanks to his month-long Mafiathon 2 stream, constant influx of celebrity guests and nonstop activities, he’s broken Twitch’s record for most subscribers and has won numerous awards.

Coming off his appearance at Monday Night Raw, Kai’s star is rising higher than ever… but despite his growing fame, one fan approached him like he was just saying hi to a friend.

On January 28, 2025, Kai took a trip to Walmart, which he streamed for his viewers. While approaching the checkout line, bag of chips in hand, Kai got stopped by a fan who calmly introduced himself without losing his marbles.

Instagram: kaicenat Kai Cenat has some major star power.

Kai Cenat fan goes viral for “normal” interaction with Twitch streamer

“Excuse me, are you Kai Cenat?” the fan asked, reaching out for a fist bump. “I just wanted to say I’m a big fan of yours. I just saw your clips. I thought you were pretty funny, dude.”

Cenat, for his part, was equally gracious, humbly thanking the fan for his compliments.

“I don’t really watch that much Twitch, but from what I’ve seen, I thought you were pretty hilarious,” he continued.

The two had a short conversation about how much the viewer actually watched streamers before he asked for a photo — to which Kai humorously responded with, “Of course, *****!”

The brevity and naturalness of their interaction impacted viewers so much that the moment went viral, with many netizens praising the fan for his “normal” reaction to meeting a famous Twitch streamer.

“This is how you approach people, be calm and respectful,” one wrote on X.

“Bro finally got treated like a human for once,” another joked.

“W supporter, just say your appreciation and keep it pushing. Some kids get parasocial and think Kai wanna do everything with them,” another said.

Kai Cenat’s stardom has reached overwhelming levels, seeing the streamer link up with the likes of Kanye West, SZA, Kevin Hart, John Cena and more — but despite his fame, this viral fan showed that even the biggest celebrities enjoy being treated like regular folks.

