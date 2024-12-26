Kai Cenat explains why he turned down A$AP Rocky’s Christmas gift

Kai Cenat frustratingly rejected Christmas gifts from A$AP Rocky after he wasn’t willing to wear a brand other than Nike, which he partnered with in February.

On the night before Christmas, Kai Cenat went live on Twitch to his 15M followers. During his broadcast, the streamer opened loads of presents that had been sent to him.

One of which was a box of Puma merchandise from ‘LVL’ rapper, A$AP Rocky. Though the gift was intended to be a kind gesture, Cenat instantly wanted nothing to do with it.

“A$AP Rocky! Puma?! Damn, A$AP, I’m Nike! I can’t have no f*cking Puma. Come on! Damn, man!” the streamer exclaimed.

Though Cenat wasn’t happy with the first gift he unwrapped from the rapper, he continued to open a second one from him.

“A$AP, I can’t do this, I’m Nike. I’m putting this to the side. I’m checks!” he said as he placed the second box of Puma merch outside of the camera frame.

“The opps… Puma, you really tried. I’m Nike, you really tried that?” he added as he placed his hands on his hips in shock.

Kai Cenat stays loyal to Nike after partnering with them in February

In February, Cenat became the first streamer to sign a deal with a big brand like Nike. “I would like to announce that we are officially a part of the Nike family. This has been a long time waiting,” he announced to his fans.

The streamer then debuted Nike’s Air Max 1 “Low Poly” sneaker in September. The sneaker featured a grey and red color scheme, selling for $150.

With his Nike affiliation, Cenat felt obligated to stay loyal to the brand as he unwrapped A$AP Rocky’s Christmas gifts from Puma, a direct competitor of Nike.

Viewers of the viral moment found it humorous that Cenat was hyped about A$AP Rocky sending him a Christmas gift, just to find out it was something he wasn’t willing to wear or use.

Cenat’s gifts from Puma weren’t enough to ruin his entire stream, though. After opening his Christmas presents, the streamer was joined by 10-year-old rapper, Lil RT.

Lil RT’s older brother was shot in November and has since been hospitalized. He’s been given 60 blood transfusions and several other medical procedures to help stabilize his health.

With this in mind, Cenat pledged $16K to Lil RT so that his family could pay for his brother’s medical expenses. Their GoFundMe goal was then raised to $40K after Cenat covered what they initially needed.