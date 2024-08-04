Kai Cenat explains why he skipped Bloodborne’s DLC but fans still aren’t happy

Kai Cenat’s Bloodborne marathon was his shortest From Software stream yet, as he only needed 30 hours to beat the game. However, it’s partially due to him skipping the DLC, something fans aren’t very happy about.

The streamer’s certainly been busy as of late between his Fourth of July shenanigans, multiple Elden Ring marathons, and a hectic series of New York streams.

His Bloodborne marathon came right after he and the rest of the AMP crew got kicked out of their NYC penthouse, which forced them to find a new place to stay. And, while they ultimately found a spot, it got locked in just as the marathon was coming up.

According to Kai, he had to sideline Bloodborne’s DLC in order to keep up with his schedule and fly back to New York.

While this is an entirely understandable reason to cut the stream short to most fans, some still believe he should go back and play it.

“He has been ignoring chat for the past 5 hours telling him to play the rest of game. He’s not even going to play the dlc. This is infuriating man, all that talk and he treats the game like this. Bloodborne fans we took a huge L,” claimed one Twitter user.

This was the sentiment of many people in Kai’s chat once he finished the game, to which he responded by going sub-only to end out his stream and tell off chatters who were begging him to play the DLC.

“It’s selfish of me to sit here while everybody is waiting on me to film. It’s selfish,” he explained. “Yes, Sekiro is f***ing next, spoiler alert. Sekiro is next. Like, oh my f***ing god. The DLC is next. I’m going to play the DLC this year. I’m going to get to it.”

He didn’t give a date for when he’ll be playing the DLC. But, he claimed he’ll play it on a random day and let people know when he gets around to it.

And, despite him not holding Bloodborne in the same high regard as Elden Ring, he still wants fans of the game to get a remaster that brings it into the modern era.