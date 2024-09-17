Kai Cenat confronted by police while streaming in Walmart

Kai Cenat had the police called on him by a stranger while IRL streaming inside of Walmart alongside fellow AMP member Chrisnxtdoor.

During his stream on September 16, 2024, Kai Cenat and fellow AMP member Chrisnxtdoor decided to leave the house and IRL stream a late-night trip to Walmart to pick up snacks.

The Twitch duo spent a fair amount of time interacting with fans while at the store, but were interrupted after a man dressed in sweatpants and a t-shirt came up asking them to stop recording.

Kai and Chris immediately began walking towards the checkout to leave but were left frustrated after the man grabbed the camera being used for their stream. After reaching the self-checkout, the police showed up.

“We came to shop at Walmart. They asked us to leave, we said okay. We were going out, he grabbed my camera like he paid for it, and we’re just checking out,” Kai told the cop.

“I’m not doing any pranks, I’m not doing nothing… I’m just filming because I’m just filming my grocery shopping. But he told me not to film, so I’m leaving.”

Kai continued to go back and forth with the officer while Chris finished paying for a family’s items, exchanging information and such in the process.

More police arrived throughout the conversation but confirmed multiple times that the Twitch duo wasn’t actually in trouble.

The first officer went to speak with the stranger for a few minutes and returned to Kai and Chris to end the investigation.

“You have a bright a** light on the camera, you have to be considerate of others. I talked to him about grabbing your cameraman, just be careful when you do stuff like this,” said the cop. “I’m sorry about the hostility earlier man, but he made it seem like y’all were fighting.”

While this may be one of Kai’s most eventful trips to Walmart, it’s not his first IRL stream so far in September. On September 11, he went live on Instagram at the VMAs alongside iconic rapper Snoop Dogg.