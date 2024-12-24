Kai Cenat confirms “classic” trilogy for his next Twitch marathon

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat finally confirmed that his next marathon will be the iconic Batman Arkham Trilogy.

Kai Cenat has streamed around the clock in 2024 to cement himself as the biggest content creator on Twitch. The success of his Elden Ring marathon catapulted him to new heights and consequently, made his viewers eager to see him dive into other videogames and play them from start to end.

His Mafiathon stream raised the bar once more and had a ridiculous amount of the Twitch audience tuning in each day.

Article continues after ad

While Cenat had teased what he had in store for his viewers, he confirmed during his December 23 stream that his next marathon will be the Batman Arkham Trilogy.

“The next gaming marathon I’m doing is Batman, the trilogy,” Cenat shared with his chat. The Batman Arkham Trilogy is beloved by fans of the character as well as the wider gaming community.

Article continues after ad

In large part due to their engaging storyline, versatile stealth and hand-to-hand combat as well as their larger worldbuilding.

Article continues after ad

Kai Cenat teases big things for Arkham Trilogy marathon

Rocksteady/Warner Bros Arkham Knight may have launched in 2015, but it remains gorgeous to look at.

While the Twitch streamer was largely tight-lipped about giving away any further details regarding his upcoming marathon, he did tease that he’s in “good talks with some people [who have] done Batman before.”

Given Cenat has built up a reputation for having other streamers as well as celebrities appear during his streams, there’s always the chance that some familiar faces will pop up during his next marathon.

Based on early reactions from fans, many are eager to watch Cenat become the Caped Crusader and beat down the villains of Arkham.

Article continues after ad

“This should be interesting as Batman games are awesome,” wrote one X (formerly Twitter) user. Another added “fantastic choice, that series is a classic and holds up well today.”

During his Sekiro marathon stream on September 20, Cenat teased that he was considering streaming the Arkham Trilogy, sharing with his chat that he was “searching for an underground Batcave to put [his] setup in” and even considering getting “a Batmobile to pull up on stream.”

Article continues after ad

Of course, expect to see Cenat in some sort of cosplay or with a fully decked-out streaming set-up during this marathon, in keeping with when he streamed Elden Ring and other titles.