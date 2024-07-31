Kai Cenat confirms cameraman’s underage scandal in tearful stream: “No excuse”

Kai Cenat’s longtime cameraman ‘ChrisV’ was accused of messaging a minor. The streamer himself confirmed the allegations in a tearful broadcast, cutting all ties and standing vehemently against the behavior.

A 19-year-old who goes by ‘uno2dolo’ on X (formerly Twitter) publicized a number of screenshots on July 30, 2024, before locking their account. These screenshots revealed their interactions with ChrisV. At the time of their messages, she claimed to have been 17.

“Chris (your cameraman) is definitely a pedo too,” they alleged in a private message to Cenat directly. “He asked for my age, I lied [and] said 19 [because] my friends told me too. As soon as he DM’d me, I told him my real age. I thought he was gonna stop answering.

“Later on it turned to him being flirtatious and texting me wild sh**.” The leaked screenshots also show video messages from ChrisV.

After reaching out to the victim directly, Cenat confirmed the contact details were indeed those of his cameraman and soon turned on his stream to address the scandal.

“I had a whole different schedule. I had a whole 8-10 hour stream planned,” Cenat began, visibly distraught. “I don’t know how much more I can take.

“This sh** is so f***ing dumb. My cameraman Chris, in 2021, he got caught talking to a minor who was 17 years old.”

Cenat slammed his setup before confirming further details about the situation. “She lied about her age. She said she was 19. She ended up saying her age, said she was 17. Right at that moment, you’re supposed to stop texting. You can’t have an excuse for this.

“I reached out to the person. She showed me every single thing. It’s confirmed. I’m sick and tired of having to do sh** like this.”

Completely standing against ChrisV’s actions, Cenat questioned how frequently such scandals have been popping up of late.

“I don’t condone this sh. Why does sh** keep popping up on a weekly basis? It’s weird bro. I don’t know how people are not just seeing an age and stopping. What the f*** are you doing?”

Having worked alongside Cenat from the “start” of his streaming career, Cenat was teary-eyed explaining he’s now dropped ChrisV without hesitation.

“I’m not associating myself with him. I’m making sure sh** behind the scenes is being taken care of the right way.”

A string of controversies has interrupted Cenat’s plans over the years. Be it the infamous New York City riot incident, having intimate pictures leaked, being kicked out of home just days after moving, not to mention 2023’s crisis that saw his friend accused of rape, the popular personality admitted all the drama is “so f***ing annoying.”

“Anytime I feel like I’m in the right direction, something f***s up. I be chilling, I genuinely just want to stream.”