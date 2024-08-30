Kai Cenat claps back after Ninja alleges Minecraft marathon deaths were intentional

Kai Cenat has hit back at Ninja after allegations he and IShowSpeed “did not want to win” their Minecraft marathon stream.

The Twitch star and YouTuber teamed up to take on Minecraft in a hardcore run, with IShowSpeed and Kai finally beating the game after a total of 105 hours of streaming.

However, not everyone was convinced their gameplay was genuine, with Ninja and his brother both labeling the stream as “pure entertainment”, claiming the two streamers didn’t actually “want to win”.

Now, Kai has fired back while hosting a “press conference” in his room ahead of his NBA Celebrity All-Star Game appearance.

During his first Twitch stream since beating Minecraft with Speed, Kai had a group of friends burst into his room with mics and cameras, acting as the press.

Kai then began answering questions for his DIY conference, many centered around his previous stream with Speed. Things took a turn though when one “reporter” asked, “Were you dying on purpose to keep the game going?”

“Was I f***ing dying on purpose?” Kai shot back, before requesting “the big camera” film up close what he had to say next. “Ninja. F*** you, Ninja.”

Kai continued, “F*** you. You talking about if I’m dying on purpose and sh**. Who the hell wants to play Minecraft for five days?”

He then pointed out how Ninja always had something to say about “everything” Kai did, before starting a “F*** Ninja” chant with the entire conference: “When I say ‘F***’, you say ‘Ninja’.”

While some viewers claimed the pair’s “beef” was “fun to watch”, others questioned why Ninja continued making comments about Kai and “putting himself in this situation”.

“Ninja his biggest hater for real,” one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another said, “Kai Cenat is really going wild with that ‘F*** Ninja’ chant, spicy!”

Nonetheless, there were those who agreed with Ninja’s take, stating there was “no way” it could have taken Speed and Kai over 100 hours to finish their Minecraft hardcore run “if not on purpose.”

