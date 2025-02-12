Kai Cenat claims Super Bowl LIX crowd was silent during Kendrick Lamar’s halftime show

Kai Cenat claimed that despite what producers aired on TV, Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl halftime performance lacked crowd engagement.

Kendrick Lamar’s halftime performance at Super Bowl LIX was iconic in the eyes of his fans. His appearance was so anticipated, it garnered 133.5M viewers from home, making it the most-watched halftime show in history.

While Lamar might have pulled the numbers in from those watching the game from their couches, Twitch star Kai Cenat alleged that during his performance, the crowd was near-silent.

“Kendrick Lamar came out. Word to my mother, if anybody was there, y’all knew what it was — y’all felt it. Crowd wasn’t making no noise,” Cenat recalled.

“This is me being honest. I was there. The loudest times was, I think, him being shown for the first time, SZA, Samuel Jackson being shown for the first time, and then ‘Not Like Us.’”

Kai Cenat accuses Kendrick Lamar of adding noise effects to Super Bowl halftime show

Cenat exemplified his claim, saying the “vibes was not good” among Super Bowl attendees because they weren’t “f*cking with the performance up until ‘Not Like Us,’” which is Lamar’s diss track to Drake.

The Twitch star also suggested that had Lamar changed his song choices, the crowd’s interest would have increased.

Not only that, but one of Cenat’s most shocking allegations about Lamar’s halftime performance was that the rapper’s team added noise effects to make it appear that the audience was cheering loudly.

“Oh my God, they added sound effects to the NFL sh*t. On my life, right here, there was no sounds,” Cenat explained as he paused Lamar’s performance during his Twitch stream.

Despite the crowd’s apparent lack of enthusiasm for Lamar, his performance has sparked many conversations among viewers.

Twitch streamer Pokimane made her opinions clear, saying only “white men” didn’t understand the rapper’s performance and the symbolism it included. Kick star xQc retaliated, calling Poki “dumb as f*ck” for her comments.