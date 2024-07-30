Kai Cenat claims New York police is a “gang” after Fanum held at gunpoint

Kai Cenat has hit out at the NYPD, referring to them as “a gang” after they held Fanum at gunpoint and impounded his Lamborghini Urus.

During his stream of the annual Bronx Dominican Parade on July 28, popular Twitch streamer Fanum was confronted by the New York Police Department over his Urus as it was being driven without a license plate.

Despite acting calmly, the AMP star was held at gunpoint and had his car taken off him by the police. Fanum wasn’t arrested, but his driver Walton was and the police subsequently posed for photos with the car after it was impounded.

The whole situation had sparked outrage from fans and Fanum’s fellow content creators already, but things went up a notch when those photos of police posing with his car were posted online.

Kai Cenat, Fanum’s fellow AMP member, quickly jumped to the defense of his friend, tweeting “NYPD F*CK EM” as those photos circulated. However, he wasn’t finished there.

“Y’all don’t be believing me, NYPD is a gang,” Kai said on his July 29 stream. “Do you hear what I’m saying to you? NYPD be moving like a gang and nobody would listen to me.

“What they did to my man V yesterday was crazy. Not even the GTA 5 cops do this shit dude. They don’t even do this. There’s better ways we can handle situations,” he added.

Despite already getting his car back, Fanum has threatened the NYPD with legal action because of what had happened. “Them suits on the way. I got bag and time. Lets really do it,” he posted on an Instagram story, even calling the situation a ‘carjacking.’

It isn’t the only trouble that AMP has had while they’ve been in New York. The group was evicted from their $30 million apartment after just a few days, leaving them looking for another bit of accommodation.