Kai Cenat calls out Jynxzi’s “bullsh*t” Elden Ring run & claims he faked it

Twitch star Kai Cenat doesn’t believe fellow streamer Jynxzi’s Elden Ring skills are the real deal, accusing him of faking his gameplay after supposedly beating the From Software title.

Elden Ring is a popular game to play on stream, thanks to the many visceral ways players can die due to its notorious difficulty, often resulting in hilarious moments of rage or despair.

Kai Cenat famously spent a week playing the game in a 160-hour-long marathon on Twitch, sending the title to the top of the platform’s viewer charts and even getting celebrities like The Weeknd to start playing it again.

Article continues after ad

On August 13, Jynxzi uploaded a video of himself finally beating Elden Ring on YouTube… but Kai Cenat wasn’t convinced by the skills he displayed in his hour and twenty minute-long playthrough.

After taking a peek at Jynxzi’s in-game battles, Kai Cenat instantly started roasting him, saying he doesn’t believe the streamer actually beat the title and argued that he may have possibly faked his gameplay for the video.

Article continues after ad

“Nobody believes this sh*t,” he said. “Yeah, I said it. Yeah, I f*ckin’ said it! Jynxzi, nobody believes you actually beat Elden Ring, bro. I don’t believe it. I don’t.

Article continues after ad

“You literally should have had a controller cam. Facts or not, chat? I don’t believe this bullsh*t! Get the f*ck outta here!”

It’s likely that Kai is just trolling his fellow streamer, given that this isn’t the first time he’s razzed Jynxzi over his Elden Ring skills. In fact, Kai roasted Jynxzi over this specific game a few times, most notoriously when Jynxzi ended up quitting it after just two days of playing.

Article continues after ad

“He was so focused on beating my time during his marathon that he let it eat him alive,” Cenat said. “You may have better IQ and be the better gamer but you lack something that all Elden Lords have and that’s dedication, you f**king pipsqueak.”

Article continues after ad

He even poked fun at Jynxzi while decked out in a Starscourge Radahn cosplay after the streamer “made fun of” him, dubbing him a “f*cking quitter” despite all his trash-talk.

Article continues after ad

It’s clear that the Elden Ring “beef” between these two broadcasters isn’t at an end — although it’s certainly providing entertainment for their viewers.