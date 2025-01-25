Kai Cenat called out by longtime friend for ghosting him during “honeymoon phase”

Kai Cenat’s longtime friend and Twitch streamer Tylil has called him out for becoming distant ever since getting a girlfriend.

If you’re a fan of Kai Cenat, chances are you know who Tylil is.

Tylil was a regular fixture on each of Cenat’s Mafiathons, which took place in 2023 and 2024, making frequent appearances and helping create viral and memorable moments for viewers.

However, ever since Cenat revealed he had a girlfriend last month, things have changed between the two friends.

YouTube/TheTylilShow Live

Tylil calls out Kai Cenat for becoming distant ever since getting girlfriend

During his Twitch stream on January 23, Tylil had some words for Cenat. “Kai Cenat, you got a girlfriend, I’m very happy for you,” the streamer began.

“Ever since you got a girlfriend ever since you been going through your honeymoon phase, I’m not saying you don’t answer the phone at all, but you don’t answer the phone like you used to.” said Tylil.

“And it’s cool, but don’t call me when you wanna get on Fortnite or run duos, when you wanna play Roblox, when you wanna play Minecraft don’t call me,” he continued. “Imma give you the cold shoulder. When you wanna play Roblox, Minecraft, any of those games… don’t call me Kai. We are no longer a dynamic duo.”

Kai Cenat responded on his stream, talking about a specific instance where Tylil tried to FaceTime him. “You in a room full of BBL huzz and you calling KC? No sir,” said Cenat.

Viewers reacted to Tylil’s statements, with many appearing to be on Kai’s side.

“I hope ya know he’s trolling lmaooo but most men are like this, when we get a girl why tf wouldn’t we rather be with her?” said one Twitter user. “I would choose her over you too gang,” said another.

Kai Cenat might be gearing up for an entirely different kind of collab, as the streamer has revealed a plan to potentially stream with Kanye West in Japan.