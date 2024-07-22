Kai Cenat breaks down in tears in agonizing Chained Together stream with IShowSpeed

Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed went through numerous failed attempts in their Chained Together stream, leaving the streamer to break down in tears because of pure frustration.

Twitch star Kai Cenat teamed up with IShowSpeed on July 21 to beat the popular platformer game Chained Together. However, with this being Kai, they decided to do it in the same location while also being chained together in real life.

The stream concluded with them beating the game with under 12 hours of playtime which resulted in some great moments that kept their audiences hooked to the stream.

One of the key moments was when both Kai and Speed reached one of the highest points in the game and took a huge fall to the bottom.

This resulted in Kai breaking down in tears of frustration while watching his and Speed’s characters fall down several meters, entirely ruining their progress over the past couple of hours. Just seconds before the great fall, he told Speed: “I got one more major fall left in me bro, let’s not reset.” Disaster struck pretty instantly after that.

Kai broke down in tears and started screaming while Speed tossed away his headphones. While crying, Cenat said: “Oh my gosh, what am I doing? I’m an idiot.”

Several fans of both Cenat and Speed kept them motivated in the comments section with the majority of the chat spamming Ws while others believed playing games with Speed was a bad idea.

One such fan said: “They’ve been playing so long that Speed is out of character.” Another chimed in: “They’ve played for too long they had enough of each other already.”

Throughout the 12-hour stream, Kai and Speed were frustrated with one another most of the time and almost took at least 10 attempts to surpass each biome the game threw their way. The above-mentioned event took place just under 10 hours in the stream which could have ended quickly if not for the massive fall that the duo took.