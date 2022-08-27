EntertainmentTwitch

Kai Cenat blown away after becoming Twitch’s second most subscribed streamer

Sam Comrie
Kai Cenat
an image of kai cenatTwitch: Kai Cenat

Kai Cenat is known for his comedic skits, streams and social media presence.

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat has become the second most subscribed streamer, marking a massive milestone for the content creator.

Rising up through the ranks of Twitch is no easy feat. The streaming platform is home to some of the world’s leading streamers, such as xQc, NICKMERCS, and HasanAbi. Forging their own impressive path on Twitch is Kai Cenat, who has continued to reel viewers as part of the YouTube supergroup Any Means Possible.

The hard work has paid off for Kai Cenat, as the content creator has become the second most subscribed streamer on Twitch.

Kai Cenat shares elated celebration as he surpasses 60,000 Twitch subscribers

During his August 26 Twitch stream, Kai Cenat was anticipating his subscriber count to pass the coveted 60,000 mark. Alongside his friends and family, the creator donned a suave red blaze for the occasion.

With 60,000 subscribers in sight, Cenat didn’t hesitate to share his ecstatic reaction with his viewers. Parading around his room and busting out some celebratory dance moves, the streamer was simply in awe of their achievement.

Mostly lost for words, the streamer only just about managed to say “my Mother!”, before erupting in a fit of laughter. After gaining some composure back, Cenat requested: “yo, clip that! Somebody clip that sh*t!”Cenat thanked his fans over on social media too, saying “60K subs on Twitch accomplished, this unbelievable love y’all so much!”

The streamer has received plenty of appreciation for fans and fellow streamers alike. Nick ‘NMP’ Polom was among the social media responses, simply adding: “Let’s go.”

Another YouTuber, Solo, added that it’s “inspiring AF” to see Cenat rise up the ranks.

Cenat began his career with the YouTube supergroup Any Means Possible, which continues to release an array of pranks and skit videos.

keep reading

Hasan livestreaming on Twitch and Andrew Tate talking in interview
Entertainment

Hasan explains how Andrew Tate “exploded” on social media before ban

Emma Hill
Jake Paul and KSI looking at camera in white shirts
Entertainment

Jake Paul says KSI will “never” fight him despite agreeing to 2023 superfight

Connor Bennett
Charli D'Amelio and Landon Barker next to Chase Hudson
Entertainment

Landon Barker responds to TikTok mocking Lil Huddy & Charli D’Amelio’s breakup

Georgina Smith
loading...