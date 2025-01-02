Kai Cenat blasts streamers who think their job is harder than a real 9-5

The ever-present debate is bubbling up once again with Kai Cenat chiming in on whether streaming is a more difficult career path than working a typical 9-5. From his perspective, you’d be an “idiot” to think as much.

As more and more personalities break through to make a living on streaming platforms like Twitch, we get more and more personalities complaining about how difficult it all is. For some, it’s because of the constant pressure, never truly being able to ‘clock out,’ as Yusuf7n put it.

Others claim the mental burden is what makes content creation more difficult than a typical 9-5 job. “You’re seeing thousands give their thoughts on you every second. No human brain should be able to tolerate that,” Plaqueboymax said in his argument back in November 2024.

Of course, plenty of others have fired back at the argument, and now Twitch mega-star Kai Cenat is doing the same, brushing off claims that streaming is harder than a real 9-5 job.

Kai Cenat calls streamers “idiots” for thinking their job is harder than a real 9-5

Appearing on Shannon Sharpe’s podcast, the two got into the age-old talking point, with Cenat immediately choosing his side.,

“Is streaming harder than a 9-5?” Sharpe asked plainly. “Hell no,” Cenat responded without hesitation.

“Anybody who says streaming is harder than a 9-5 is an idiot,” he continued.

As a record-breaking streamer, Cenat knows all about the grind, but he also knows of the benefits that come along with pursuing a passion. For his money, it’s that balance that makes streaming the easier option, given not everyone is passionate about their ordinary 9-5 hustle.

“I work so hard on my streams, it takes a lot of hard work, a lot of planning, you’ve gotta be in front of a camera for dozens of hours. The scale that I do it on, it’s hard.

“But harder than a 9-5? You’re talking about somebody that may not even want to be there. I love streaming. I think about it all the time. The average 9-5 worker don’t wanna be there.”

Admitting he’d never previously held a standard job given his career as a content creator took off early in his life, Cenat could still sympathize with anyone working their tails off in a blue-collar gig.

“You get paid, then that’s going straight to bills, taking care of kids… It’s hard.”

Cenat discusses the topic at the 2:06:57 mark below.

Far from the only big personality to offer this stance, popular Overwatch streamer Dafran went a step further in May 2024. After abandoning his stream to get a ‘real job’, he quit after two weeks of work, admitting it was “way harder than streaming.”