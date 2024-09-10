Kai Cenat begs Jynxzi to keep Breckie Hill drama off the internet

Twitch star Kai Cenat pleaded with fellow streamer Jynxzi to keep his relationship drama with ex-girlfriend Breckie Hill off of social media during a heated broadcast.

Jynxzi is a prominent Twitch streamer who rose to fame in 2023. While he’s known for his humorous reactions and interactions with other influencers, his latest string of content is sparking some concern from fans.

On September 9, 2024, Jynxzi claimed that he and on-again, off-again girlfriend Breckie Hill were splitting up. Although the two have had their fair share of relationship troubles before, their current squabble is blowing up online.

In a TikTok video, Breckie Hill revealed that she was officially “single,” but honored requests not to speak out about the specifics behind her relationship status.

Jynxzi later spoke out about the breakup, saying that he “stalked” other girls’ profiles and had an “addiction” to watching adult content.

“She found out about that, and that broke her heart, which broke my heart,” Jynxzi tearfully said during a live stream. “I don’t wanna hurt somebody that cares about me.”

These revelations spread like wildfire across social media, catching the attention of Twitch star Kai Cenat, who reacted to the news during his own broadcast not long afterward.

Cenat was adamant that Jynxzi avoid bringing his relationship troubles to the internet, begging the streamer to avoid further conflict by keeping things between himself and Breckie.

“Jynxzi, I’ma be 100 with you. You did not have to do this sh*t bruh! Oh my gosh, she probably feel like she got the power on you. I’m telling you. Look, bro. If y’all doing that, then that’s between y’all, and she find that out, y’all keep that between y’all, bro,” Kai exclaimed.

“That sh*t already gonna make the relationship worse. Now you got the audience on more info about y’all sh*t. You’re letting the audience feed off what you’re providing them.”

Kai isn’t alone in his thoughts on this subject. FaZe Lacy also commented on Jynxzi’s relationship drama, saying, “These are details that don’t need to be on the internet.”

Although this isn’t the first time Kai has called out Jynxzi while live, it seems that their good-natured rivalry is being put to the side as he urges his fellow influencer to take his advice.