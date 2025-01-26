Kai Cenat announces “huge” Beyblade tournament stream is coming

Kai Cenat has announced on his stream his intention to hold a “legit” Beyblade tournament. The Twitch star is hoping to host a large-scale tournament that includes prize money, where competitors will ‘let it rip’ sometime in 2025.

Beginning his Twitch stream on January 25, Kai Cenat’s mind was on Beyblades. It started with an explanation of his childhood obsession with, and continued love, for the spinning-top toys. Shortly after, he announced his desire to host his own competitive tournament for the classic phenomenon.

“This year… I want to do a huge a** Beyblade tournament. But I need the best Beyblade n***as in the world for this s**t. I’m going to put a prize win on it, bruh. I understand it’s not as big as before I think Beyblade was lowkey too advanced for its time.”

Cenat then made a call to action to his viewers and the wide Beyblade community stating, “If there’s n***as that stream Beyblade. If ya’ll know a Beyblade content creator. If you know anybody who is known for this s**t, all them geek ass n***as that would literally be down, let me know.”

The tournament is also set to benefit from Kai’s streaming connections with Cenat concluding, “I think I can get some people involved, I ain’t gonna lie.”

Kai Cenat reveals Beyblade tournament after previous stream

The announcement comes off of the back of the AMP Sleepover which featured AMP members Kai Cenat, Duke Dennis, Davis, fanum, agent00, and chrisnxtdoor. Cenat had planned a Beyblade tournament between the streamers so contacted Hasbro to ask if they could send him anything to help.

“I don’t know how I got this notion. I hit up Beyblade themselves. I reached out to Beyblade, I said ‘Beyblade, I’m about to have a sleepover with my friends and s**t, we wanna do a Beyblade tournament tonight. I don’t know if y’all f**k with a n***a but, can y’all send me some Beyblades?’.”

Following the Beyblade action at the sleepover, Cenat’s enthusiasm for reviving Beyblade seems higher than ever stating “I feel like Beyblade is something that deserves to return for some reason. After yesterday, that s**t was way too fun bro.”

This will not be the first time a big Twitch streamer has hosted and streamed a tournament with prizes for the classic toy. QTCinderella organized her own Beyblade competition in 2020, which saw WillNeff emerge as the champion, taking home a custom Beyblade-themed trophy and $2,000 in prize money.

Kai Cenat will also have to fit the tournament into his busy 2025 schedule, which he has already planned to include a stream with Kanye West in Japan and his “craziest” marathon yet for Batman Arkham.