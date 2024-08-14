Kai Cenat & AMP reveal new $17M NYC mansion but it needs some major repairs

Kai Cenat and the rest of AMP have revealed their new $17 million NYC mansion, just weeks after being evicted from their last one.

The Twitch and YouTube collective revealed their $30M NYC penthouse on July 20, 2024, but a few days later shared that they had been evicted.

Since then, Kai Cenat has been streaming from the back of a U-Haul truck and even inside a deli in New York City.

AMP revealed the new NYC digs on August 13 on YouTube, and the tour quickly became the top trending video on the platform.

AMP co-founder Agent00 led the tour video, explaining that the townhouse is over 10,000 square feet over six floors, and boasts private rooftop and indoor basketball court.

“It is a lot more space than the last penthouse… there is infinite space to do whatever we wanna do,” Agent said.

With the six available floors, each AMP member living in the building has an entire floor to themselves. This includes Agent, Duke Dennis, imDavisss, Kai Cenat, Fanum, and Chrisnxtdoor.

It’s not without issues, however. Agent said on his Twitch stream that despite the house being worth $17 million, it doesn’t have air conditioning, the elevator doesn’t work, and there are problems with the plumbing.

Visible in the tour, window AC units are being used to help keep the house from overheating.

“$17 million, no AC, plumbing issues, and the elevator doesn’t f**king work so we gotta walk up the stairs,” he said. “Which, isn’t a big deal at any other apartment but a $17 million crib? I need that… I need that.”

Aside from these issues, the group is generally satisfied that they finally have a set location they can all stream from.

Kai Cenat has a lot planned for his Twitch stream, including a Sekiro marathon, and a hardcore Minecraft collab with IShowSpeed that won’t end until they beat the game.