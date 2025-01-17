Kai Cenat addresses mention in Drake lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar beef & reactions

Twitch star Kai Cenat has responded after seeing that he’s been mentioned in Drake’s lawsuit with UMG over Kendrick Lamar’s hit ‘Not Like Us’.

Over the summer, the rap world has feasted as two of the biggest names in the game – Drake and Kendrick Lamar – went head-to-head in a beef for the ages.

The pair traded some pretty personal shots back and forth at each other across nine different songs. It had some real “where were you” moments too, especially when Kendrick dropped ‘Not Like Us’ right after Drake released ‘Family Matters.’

Article continues after ad

Since the beef ended, Kendrick has been announced to headline this year’s SuperBowl half-time show, while Drake has been embroiled in a lawsuit with UMG – Universal Music Group – claiming that they allowed “defamatory” claims to be made about him and promoted it.

Kai Cenat can’t believe he’s in Drake’s lawsuit

A number of internet creators have also been mentioned in that suit, including Kai Cenat for his reaction to ‘Not Like Us’.

Article continues after ad

“Wait, why am I in this s*it? What the f*ck? I’m being sued,” Kai asked fans during his January 15 stream. The AMP star was confused and revealed that Drake had actually instructed him to “stay on stream” when the songs dropped.

Article continues after ad

However, he quickly realized he wasn’t been sued, but rather being used as evidence.

Kai also laughed off the idea that UMG had paid him to promote Kendrick’s music during the beef.

“I ain’t going to lie, chat. Hey, I’m not going to lie, chat, both ways ate crazy gang! I ain’t going to lie, bro! I wasn’t even complaining, all my s*it is monetized. Imma keep it a whole stack,” he added. The Twitch star was also blown away by the fact he had over 9 million views on his reaction to ‘Not Like Us’ too.

Article continues after ad

“How much views we’ve got on that b**ch? 9 million? I don’t believe it! Goddamn! Hold on, what the f*ck?! Are we the most viewed reaction? What the f*ck!”