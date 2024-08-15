Jynxzi & Sketch stream ends abruptly after window cleaner nearly falls from 11th floor

Twitch stars Jynxzi and Sketch ended their stream abruptly after a window cleaner began panicking from outside Jynxzi’s apartment.

The two streamers have continued to grow in popularity, with Jynxzi flying past Kai Cenat and Ninja when he hit 130,000 subscribers in September 2023.

Sketch’s virality began at the start of 2024, when his catchphrase, “What’s up, brother?” became social media’s most popular trend in April.

The two were streaming on August 14, 2024, when something started suddenly banging on the window in front of them.

“Are we dead here?” Jynxzi asked Sketch before the two ran off camera.

The stream was quiet as the two handled the situation away from the microphone, but you could hear parts of their conversation.

Jynxzi was on the phone with the police off-camera. During the call, he explained that the window cleaner outside his eleventh-floor apartment was banging on the window after a malfunction with the basket carrying him.

One of the mods in the Jynxzi’s Loyals Twitter community re-posted the beginning of the clip and pointed out that you can hear the man calling for help.

Jynxzi and Sketch returned to their streaming setup just minutes later, and the broadcast ended. They haven’t spoken about the situation on social media yet, but Jynxzi’s Twitch mod clarified that they were okay after the stream concluded.

“Update: Jynxzi & Sketch are okay, The Stream is done for tonight again everything else is being handled by the Cops,” he said in a post on the Jynxzi Loyal’s Twitter group.

These two aren’t the first streamers to have had to abruptly end their streams lately. On August 8, YourRage chatted with his viewers when the police swatted him.

The FaZe member quickly ended his stream and shared a screenshot of his security camera on X showing him being held by the police.