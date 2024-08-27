Jynxzi makes The Rizzler gag in blindfolded “homemade” chicken wing taste test

Twitch streamer Jynxzi had The Rizzler try a variety of chicken wings, but killed the TikToker’s appetite with his “home cooking.”

On August 25, TikToker The Rizzler joined Twitch streamer Jynxzi for a blindfolded taste test of chicken wings. During this, The Rizzler had to determine which wings were homemade and which were not.

Though Jynxzi wanted to impress Rizz, who has gone viral for his comical bits, the TikToker was everything but, as he roasted Jynxzi for his cooking after the first bite.

“Homemade!” the TikToker immediately exclaimed as he gagged before swallowing the chicken wing. “Rizz you good? Oh my God,” Jynxzi expressed while his guest continued and almost threw up.

“That has a kick to it. Very big kick, it kicked me in the butt,” The Rizzler said. “After this, I’m going to take a boom in the toilet – and it’s going to smell like doom.”

As the TikToker roasted the wings, Jynxzi erupted with laughter, even falling to the floor before he handed over a bottle of water to help ease the spice.

During their link-up, the two influencers were also joined by The Costco Family, TikTok creators famous for their viral videos taken at the wholesale store. They too couldn’t hold in their laughter as Rizz reacted in despair.

After their encounter went viral, fans commented about how funny The Rizzler was, especially how he kept repeating “homemade.”

“The way he said homemade has me crying lmaooo,” wrote a viewer.

“In all seriousness, the rizzler is so silly. I love that lil guy,” added another.

Others in the comments joked about Jynxzi not offering to help The Rizzler open his water bottle when he was struggling to do so.

“Not opening the water for the rizzler deserves a sentencing,” wrote one.

“Bro was genuinely struggling,” said another.

Some viewers also found it funny how the TikToker immediately knew he didn’t like the wings, adding that it must have been because they weren’t from Costco.

Though Jynxzi has previously been accused of viewbotting, where streamers adjust their view count by using online tools, his fanbase seemed to enjoy his stream with The Rizzler, as it gained over 1M views when posted to Twitch.