Jynxzi explains why he left FaZe house so fast during 24-hour Twitch stream

Twitch star Jynzxi has revealed why he left the FaZe Clan house in a sudden rush during their planned 24-hour stream.

Over the last few years, streamers have been testing their own limits with longer and longer streams. Typically, these come in the form of subathons, but there are others who will stream for a full day if a new game comes out that they want to complete or if there is a sponsor behind it.

Article continues after ad

On December 22, Twitch star Jynxzi was set to join those ranks, joining FaZe Clan’s StableRonaldo and Lacy for a 24-hour stream from the FaZe house.

However, after a few hours, the Rainbow Six Siege player revealed that he was leaving. His exit was caught on YourRage’s stream, with Jynxzi being asked why he was leaving. He said it wasn’t YourRage’s fault and complained about the setup he’d been given.

Article continues after ad

Jynxzi left FaZe house over setup problems

Well, with the Twitch streamer back in the comforts of his own setup, he’s now explained why he bolted out of there.

Article continues after ad

“The sponsorship got mad at them. Then Ron was in a bad mood. Lacy was trying to keep up the spirits, by the way, W Lacy. But Ron was in a bad mood, rightfully so,” Jynxzi said.

“Everyone in FaZe was in a bad mood. Max was in a bad mood, Ron was in a bad mood. Me and Sketch were baked because were hotboxing ‘cus we had nothing to do. So I said, ‘I may as well as fly home and then play video games.’ I wasn’t mad at anybody, but that’s just why I left.”

Article continues after ad

The Siege star claimed that he was “not told” about the sponsored stream or that the computer setup he was given was not going to work for more than two hours.

Article continues after ad

“We had basically nothing planned,” he added. “The only person who tried to plan things was Lacy. Even when all the s*it was going on with the sponsorship, Lacy was still down to play soccer. I still had things planned, I still had things I wanted to do.”