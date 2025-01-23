JasonTheWeen steps in as fight erupts between Julian Newman and rapper

Prominent Twitch streamer JasonTheWeen immediately intervened as a fight erupted between basketball player Julian Newman and rapper Uno the Activist on the court.

JasonTheWeen skyrocketed to internet fame in 2024 and was quickly signed to FaZe Clan that same year thanks to his unique humor and upbeat personality.

Boasting over 960K Twitch followers, Jason was part of a basketball game featuring his fellow FaZe streamers on January 22 — but chaos ensued when things got heated between two players.

Instagram: jasontheween JasonTheWeen is a popular Twitch streamer and member of FaZe Clan.

JasonTheWeen intervenes as fight breaks out at basketball game

College basketball player Julian Newman was one of the popular players involved in the game. While he currently plays for the Bethesda Lion Angels, he gained fame on YouTube for uploading viral highlights of his performances in varsity basketball games.

It seems Newman had an issue with another player on the court, Atlanta-based rapper Uno the Activist, who was dribbling the ball on the other side of the gym when Newman came running at him.

After taking notice of the commotion, JasonTheWeen immediately intervened, rushing over to put himself in the middle of the two men’s ensuing scuffle.

It wasn’t long before a small crowd formed around the fight as the group attempted to de-escalate the situation.

The stream ended not long after, with FaZe member Plaqueboymax saying he wanted to leave the gym in the event things got too heated — making specific reference to firearms.

“Did he say guns?” Jason asked Stableronaldo, who was standing out of the crowd.

“Should I be scared for my life right now?” Ronaldo asked in turn as yet another argument erupted.

“This sh*t is crazy, bro,” Jason said as the group got their equipment together and exited the gym. “Damn. I’m still trying to hoop, though. …we should probably leave.”

Unfortunately for Jason, the fun was over thanks to the fight — but commenters were quick to praise him for his quick action in deescalating the conflict.

“Never really seen much of Jason’s content, seems like he has a decent head on his shoulders though. Good on him for intervening immediately,” one wrote on Reddit.

“Props to the blondie immediately recognizing what was happening. If it wasn’t for him, for sure it would’ve been worse as punches were exchanged already. A young man with a bold heart,” another said.

Jason has taken over social media several times over the past year due to his wholesome nature, including the moment New Jeans joined him to take part in his viral ‘ETA’ dance.