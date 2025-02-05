ItsKatchii says she’s “done” drinking after sparking backlash during OTK event

Twitch streamer ‘itsKatchii’ has responded after making a gesture at an OTK Chinese New Year event that sparked backlash online.

On February 4, members of streaming group OTK gathered together to celebrate Chinese New Year with a special live event featuring traditional Chinese festivities like a dragon dance.

During the gathering, Katchii performed a controversial salute — a gesture that instantly sparked shock and outrage from viewers.

Clips of the incident were quickly scrubbed from Twitch, prompting further backlash from netizens who spoke out against the streamer and demanded an explanation from OTK.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: itskatchii ItsKatchii is a member of OTK and boasts over 121K followers on Twitch.

ItsKatchii apologizes for “insensitive” salute at OTK event

The next day, Katchii posted a message responding to the situation in her Discord channel, where she explained that she was drunk at the celebration and would be swearing off alcohol as a result.

“What I did was stupid, and if there’s anything I learned from this, it’s that I cannot handle alcohol even in the slightest — I’m quitting,” she wrote.

Article continues after ad

“I was anxious and thought I’d be boring, but it lead to that, so I just can’t. I don’t remember anything after sitting down at hibachi. I was trying to be funny, but obviously I was insensitive and just plain dumb.

Article continues after ad

“Now that I’m a public figure, I should be more responsible for what I say and do. Again, this is all so new to me, and I don’t say much about it, but damn, it is hard being online especially when you’re constantly compared and criticized for every single thing you do.”

Ultimately, Katchii apologized for the ordeal and denied being involved with any type of racist group, saying she “doesn’t even comprehend how there are people alive who genuinely hate others just because of the way they were born.”

Article continues after ad

Katchii first joined OTK in late 2024, and currently boasts over 112K followers on Twitch. Her channel is still available at the time of writing, but there is a possibility that Twitch could take action against her account due to guidelines laid out in its Hateful Conduct policy.