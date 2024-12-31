IShowSpeed praised for buying young fan unexpected Christmas gift with Kai Cenat

After IShowSpeed noticed a young boy putting a gift card back on the shelf at a store, he made sure to surprise him with the ultimate Christmas gift.

During IShowSpeed and Kai Cenat’s Fortnite stream, the two content creators took a trip to Walmart. As they were checking out, Speed noticed a young boy looking at the gift card section.

“Hey Speed,” the fan said as he noticed the streamer.

“What’s up? Why are you putting that back?” Speed asked him as the youngster placed the gift cards back on the rack.

“My mom wouldn’t let me get it,” the young boy told the Twitch streamer. Speed wasn’t about to let him leave the store empty-handed, though.

Before he left, the streamer made sure to track down the boy and give him a gift card full of money for whatever the boy wanted to use it for.

“Hey kid, guess what? Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year,” he said as he handed the boy a loaded gift card.

The boy was lost for words as he thanked the gracious streamer. Before leaving, the kiddo was also able to take a photo with Speed and Cenat to remember the wholesome moment.

IShowSpeed praised by fans for his gracious gift

Once the encounter went viral, Speed was praised by his fans for being the “right” type of person to become famous.

Many fans commended Speed for having noticed that the boy wanted something he wasn’t able to have, had the streamer not bought it for him.

“Bro is always ready to help,” wrote one X user.

“Great dude! The world needs more [people] like him,” added another.

Just one week before the viral encounter Speed had with the boy in Walmart, the streamer sent a Fortnite opponent KFC so their family could have a hot meal for dinner.

Though the opponent lost to Speed and was supposed to send him money, the streamer kindly turned the tables and offered to buy them food once he heard that their family didn’t have anything to eat for the night.