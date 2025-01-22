Ironmouse reveals why she won’t retake Twitch subathon record from Kai Cenat

Ironmouse has revealed why she doesn’t plan on taking Kai Cenat’s Twitch subathon record from him for a second time.

Back in September 2024, Ironmouse surpassed Kai Cenat to become the most-subscribed Twitch streamer on the platform.

Kai Cenat quickly responded to his record being broken and made it clear that he planned on getting the title back from the VTuber. He started the Mafiathon 2 subathon in November, and quickly rose to the top of Twitchtracker’s all-time sub charts, ending the month with over 700,000 subscribers.

Since then, many Twitch users have wondered whether Ironmouse would ever purposely go for the title again. During an interview, Ironmouse revealed why there’s “no way” it could happen.

Ironmouse explains why she won’t go after Kai Cenat’s record

In the video on Anthony Padilla’s channel with Smosh member Damien Haas, Ironmouse was asked about breaking Kai Cenat’s Twitch sub record.

“Oh my god. Listen. Kai is an amazing entertainer, amazing streamer, astronomical. On a whole other level, he’s a really great guy,” she said. “There is no way. There’s no way bro, let’s just be honest.”

The VTuber went on to explain that she does the annual subathon so that her community could have a good time, but also raise money for the Immune Deficiency Foundation at the same time.

“The only thing I want to beat is my previous score, basically. Every time I do one, I just want to raise even more money than I did last time. I’m not thinking about [beating a sub record].”

(Topic starts at 21:30)

Outside of streaming, Ironmouse has found herself doing various voice-acting roles across the industry as well. Back in October 2024, the VTuber revealed that she had voiced a character in Granblue Fantasy Versus: Rising, leaving fans quite surprised and impressed in the process.