Ironmouse explains why she’ll “never” do a face reveal

Star VTuber Ironmouse explained why she’ll very likely never do a face reveal, despite the rampant curiosity from her millions of avid viewers.

Ironmouse is arguably the most popular English-speaking VTuber on the net, boasting over 2 million followers on Twitch, where she streams in the guise of hell’s resident ‘cringe demon queen.’

She’s taken home VTuber of the year several times and was even recognized by Twitch after surpassing Kai Cenat’s subscriber record in 2024 — but despite her fame, she isn’t interested in going ‘mask off’… ever.

Article continues after ad

Twitch: Ironmouse Ironmouse is one of the most popular VTubers on the net.

Mouse sat down for a discussion on Anthony Padilla’s ‘Assumptions’ podcast, where she responded to the most prominent assumptions about her, one of them being the possibility of a face reveal.

Ironmouse reveals the reasons she’ll never do a face reveal

Ironmouse made it very clear that she’s not interested in showing her face to the world at any point in time (even though it would probably be one of the most viral moments in internet history).

Article continues after ad

“I feel like people are gonna come after me because I’ve been very adamant in saying I’m never gonna do one, and I’m never gonna do one,” she answered.

Article continues after ad

“I’ve always been kind of an old-fashioned type of gal when it comes to VTubing. I don’t wanna show my face, I just wanna be IronMouse for the rest of my life. I don’t wanna be perceived, you know?

“Sometimes you just don’t wanna be perceived, and that’s fine. Given the choice to be a faceless creator, would you take it? Come on, now. You don’t have to be on camera all the time. You can just hang out and be yourself.”

Article continues after ad

Jokingly describing herself as a “gremlin,” Mouse also admitted that she has a fear of being doxxed and even changes her voice when she makes phone calls to avoid being recognized. Only her immediate family knows her real identity — everyone else in her life, she says, believes she’s “unemployed.”

Article continues after ad

Mouse has taken great pains to conceal her identity and enjoys being anonymous, and in her own words, it’s highly unlikely we see her show her face to the world anytime in the future.

Article continues after ad

That being said, face reveals from formerly faceless creators have spawned some majorly viral moments in the past, as seen when Minecraft star Dream took off his mask in 2022.