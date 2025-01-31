How to watch IShowSpeed & Kai Cenat’s WWE Royal Rumble streams

Two of the biggest names in the streaming world, Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed, will be streaming live backstage from the WWE Royal Rumble. Here’s what you need to know and how you can check it out.

WWE’s annual Royal Rumble event officially kicks off the ‘Road to WrestleMania’ to decide who will be main eventing the biggest wrestling event of the year.

The PLE, which is streamed on Netflix, features two Royal Rumble matches: one for the men and the other for the women, in which 30 superstars will compete. The last remaining wrestler will then go on to headline WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas.

This year’s Royal Rumble is taking place in Indianapolis, Indiana, and is incredibly stacked with big talent such as CM Punk, Roman Reigns, Logan Paul, John Cena and more. Not to mention a ladder match between Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens for the Undisputed title.

To make things even more interesting, both Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed will be at the event, broadcasting live from their channels.

Why are Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed at WWE Royal Rumble 2025?

Both Speed and Kai Cenat were invited to the Royal Rumble by WWE staff.

On January 25, WWE Chief Content Officer Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque phoned up IShowSpeed to personally invite him to the show.

“You can stream, you can have access backstage. Talk to all the superstars, you can stream with them. Hell, I’ll even let you come to gorilla position and sit with me and you can stream up there if you want,” Triple H said.

Speed quickly accepted the invite, getting excited at the prospect of streaming with John Cena.

Two days later on January 27, Kai Cenat showed up on Monday Night Raw where he too was invited to stream at the Royal Rumble, this time by commentator Pat McAfee.

“I’m looking forward to seeing my boy John Cena live in the flesh. I’m gonna be there for sure and see you there too Speed, let’s see what happens,” he told the live crowd.

How to watch Kai and Speed backstage at WWE Royal Rumble

The two streamers will be broadcasting their Royal Rumble experience on February 1 on Twitch and YouTube.

The event will officially kick off at 6PM est/3PM pst, so expect both content creators to go live around that time. A special countdown show will begin two hours earlier.

For Cenat, he’ll be broadcasting on his Twitch channel, which we’ve embed below for your convenience.

Meanwhile, Speed will be streaming from YouTube. You can check out his channel here.

The 2025 Royal Rumble is shaking up to be a can’t miss event for any wrestling fan and if IShowSpeed’s surprise appearance at WrestleMania 40 was anything to go off, expect some wild shenanigans from the streamer duo.