Twitch has released its 2024 Recap for viewers, streamers, and the community as a whole. Here’s how to get it.

At the end of every year, various websites and media platforms put together a recap to show how you used the app or website over the last 12 months.

Spotify Wrapped is by far the most popular, but YouTube, Apple Music, and even book-tracker Goodreads are quite sought after.

Amazon-owned streaming platform Twitch offers three different recaps for users of the website, and it’s finally been released for 2024.

How to get your 2024 Twitch Recap

To get your Twitch Recap for 2024, follow these steps:

Go to the Twitch Recap website Sign in to your Twitch account Choose which Recap you’d like to see: Viewer, Creator, or Community.

From there, the Twitch website will give you all of your favorite categories, streamers, and more. It will also tell you how many hours you watched throughout 2024.

Twitch viewer and creator recap requirements

If you go to the Twitch Recap website and don’t see the option to see your Viewer or Creator recap for 2024, it means you haven’t used the website enough over the last 12 months.

Twitch says you must have watched at least 10 hours of broadcasts, or have streamed the same amount between December 6, 2023, and December 2, 2024.

If you’re not eligible for the viewer or creator recaps, don’t worry, because you’ll still be able to check out Twitch’s community recap which reveals some pretty impressive stats for the site.

Throughout 2024, Twitch had over 21M active streamers, with 9.5M of those being new to the platform, for a total of 879,200,518 hours streamed and over 20 billion hours watched.

The launch of Twitch’s 2024 Recap comes just days after QTCindrella held her annual event, The Streamer Awards, to celebrate some of the platform’s top broadcasters over the last year.