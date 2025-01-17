Hollywood stars collab with Pokimane, Markiplier & more for LA wildfire relief stream

Hollywood A-Listers are set to collaborate with some of the net’s biggest content creators for LA Wildfire Relief LIVE, a charity live stream benefiting victims of the Los Angeles fires.

In January 2025, wildfires ripped through Los Angeles county, destroying thousands of structures and forcing hundreds of thousands of residents to evacuate.

The destructive fires leveled entire neighborhoods and killed a total of 27 people, becoming one of the costliest blazes in California’s history.

To help with rebuilding efforts, a series of Hollywood stars and high-profile influencers are banding together to provide relief for victims of the wildfires.

YouTube: John Hicks The January 2025 wildfires leveled entire neighborhoods, seen here in footage captured by YouTuber John Hicks.

How to watch LA Wildfire Relief LIVE

LA Wildfire Relief LIVE is a collaborative telethon event featuring a slew of content creators and actors. Fundraising from the stream is in collaboration with Tiltify, as well as a number of other companies such as the Game Grumps’ Real Good Touring, WCPG, and CMPS.

The broadcast will air on Friday, January 24 from Rosewood Residences in Beverly Hills.

Fans can tune in to the stream from a variety of YouTube and Twitch channels, which will feature celebrities across a slew of different worldwide locales.

Funds raised from the broadcast will benefit the LAFD Wildfire Emergency Fund, the California Fire Foundation, World Central Kitchen, Baby2Baby, and CORE.

All actors & influencers in LA Wildfire Relief LIVE

As reported by Deadline, Josh Brolin, Ben Schwartz, Jean Smart, and Ke Huy Quan are confirmed to take part in the broadcast, with “many more” famous figures from the music and entertainment industries set to join.

Also named by Deadline are: actors Edwin Hodge, Janina Gavankar, Mehcad Brooks, Jimmy Akingbola, Dante Basco, Rob Reiner, Ricky Whittle, Soleil Moon Frye and Garcelle Beauvais, as well as music artists Ryan Cabrera, Nick Petricca, Shannon K, and Constantine Maroulis.

Influencers confirmed for the stream are Pokimane, Markiplier, Rhett and Link, Shubble, Ethan Nestor (formerly known as CrankGamePlays), the Game Grumps’ Arin Hanson, The Try Guys, Nihaachuu, Ranboo, Pointcrow, and Peachjars.

YouTube: Markiplier Markiplier was forced to evacuate his home due to the Eaton fire in Northeast Los Angeles.

“By uniting the creator community along with TV, music, and film celebrities in a modern-day telethon, we hope to support the heroes battling the blazes and aid the communities beginning the challenging process of healing and rebuilding,” Tiltify’s CEO, Michael Wasserman, said of the stream.

LA Wildfire Relief LIVE has already raised nearly a quarter-million dollars ahead of the broadcast, thanks in part to a $100K donation from YouTube star Jacksepticeye. Tennis player Taylor Fritz has also donated his first-round prize money from the Australian Open, adding up to ~$350K a week before the stream is even set to kick off.