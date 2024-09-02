Hollywood movies are losing vs streamers like IShowSpeed & Kai Cenat says director

One Hollywood movie director says the industry is ‘crumbling’ creatively due to streaming superstars like Kai Cenat and IShowSpeed.

According to Indiewire, Baby Invasion director Harmony Korine shared his thoughts about the current state of the movie industry while at the Venice Film Festival.

Korine says Hollywood is ‘crumbling’ creatively and that the industry should start embracing other types of entertainment, including gaming and streaming, which have become more prevalent with younger viewers.

“What’s happening in Hollywood — and you’re starting to see Hollywood, I think, crumble creatively — is that they’re losing a lot of the most talented and creative minds to gaming and to streamers. Like IShowSpeed is a movie, Kai Cenat is a movie,” he said.

Article continues after ad

Harmony went on to explain that Hollywood is scaring off younger creative minds by sticking with traditional filmmaking, and hyped up IShowSpeed yet again.

“They go to other places because movies are no longer the dominant art form. Always, they were the dominant art form, but nothing is linear anymore,” he said.

Article continues after ad

“And so they’re going to start to lose all the talent to all these other places, and film is going to — not all film, but a lot of film — stagnate with just huge IP or just this kind of very rarefied experience. But IShowSpeed is the new [acclaimed Soviet director Andrei] Tarkovsky.”

Article continues after ad

But, that’s not all that he said about the streaming stars. In a video shared on Twitter/X, someone asked if he would ever invite IShowSpeed to appear in one of his movies.

“Yeah, I hope so,” Korine said.

If Korine brought the YouTube star on for a movie, it wouldn’t be the first time a massive streaming star has been in a film.

Back in 2023, Twitch star Kai Cenat appeared in Good Burger 2 – the sequel to one of Nickelodeon’s most iconic movies ever – alongside a handful of other celebrity cameos. Al Roker, Nicole Byer, Yung Gravy, Mark Cuban, and Carmen Electra all played a role in Good Burger 2, which was released directly onto Paramount+.

Article continues after ad