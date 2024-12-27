Hasan says he would work out with Joe Rogan but doesn’t think he’ll ever go on JRE podcast

Hasan Abi has said he would gladly collab with Joe Rogan on a workout, but doubts the JRE host would ever invite him on the podcast, because he has criticized him too much.

Joe Rogan and Hasan are both immensely popular, and while they will undoubtedly have some audience crossover, there’s also a divide, politically speaking, between their respective fanbases.

Rogan hosts the most popular podcast on Spotify, The Joe Rogan Experience, which is rarely knocked off the top spot on the Spotify charts, except in some rare instances.

Meanwhile, Hasan is among Twitch’s most popular livestreamers, averaging 25,000 concurrent viewers in 2024, with a peak of over 300,000.

Twitter: Hasan / The Joe Rogan Experience Hasan said back in 2021 that Joe Rogan would never invite him on JRE.

He has also spoken numerous times about Rogan’s influence on the 2024 US Presidential Election, doing a full reaction to Donald Trump’s podcast episode that made waves shortly before the election night.

Hasan says he’d work out with Joe Rogan

On stream with his friend Alex ‘Lolo’ Peters, Lolo suggested that he go on Joe Rogan’s podcast, but Hasan said he would never be invited, because he has criticized him too much.

“He would never have someone like myself on. I have sh*t on Joe Rogan way too much.”

But when Lolo suggested, “you guys should work out together,” Hasan replied, “I would do that.”

A viewer later asked if Hasan had ever actually tried to get on Joe Rogan’s podcast, but he said he hasn’t.

Then, On December 26, Hasa reposted an X post from Lolo, asking for the team-up.

“Hello @joerogan I think you should work out with my friend @hasanthehun and do a podcast episode together. I don’t like your politics, but I do think it would be good for you two to chat.”

Hasan reposted the message, indicating he would be in favor of the collab too, as well as countless others who want to see it happen.

“This would be my first time watching Joe Rogan in almost ten years but I’d love to see it,” one reply said.

“That would be a top listened-to podcast episode for sure,” another added.

Hasan has been critical of Rogan and his podcast in the past. He stopped reacting to his interview with Trump after round 1 hour and 30 minutes, saying “I can’t finish this.”

He also suggested that Rogan had “fallen off” in late 2023, while reacting to his “most embarrassing” moment.

Before that, back in 2021, Hasan said he would never go on JRE, explaining, “The real reason why Joe Rogan will never have me on is because, like I said, I’ve criticized him too much. It’s just the truth.”

There’s no doubt though, that a podcast episode, or workout session with the two stars would be immensely popular.