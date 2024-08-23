Hasan confronted by drive-by Twitch stream sniper after leaving DNC in Uber

Twitch star Hasan was stream sniped by a fan during an Uber ride to his hotel after leaving the Democratic National Convention.

With nearly 3M followers on Twitch, Hasan has created a large community of fans that enjoy his near-constant Just Chatting streams where he focuses on the latest news.

Since a lot of his content focuses on US politics, the Twitch star was invited to livestream from a special section at the Democratic National Convention. He broadcasted during all four days, from August 19 to August 22.

While taking an Uber ride from the convention to his hotel room, Hasan was shocked after being stream sniped at a traffic light.

A car pulled up beside Hasan’s Uber and a fan began screaming out of the window, catching the driver’s attention. Hasan quickly realized what was happening, however, and got the driver to keep going.

“Bro, bro. Just keep going. Just keep going dog. That’s f**king insane,” he said.

Hasan quickly brushed off the interaction, and the stream continued for the rest of the ride and several hours after returning to the hotel.

The Twitch star has decreased the amount of IRL streams he does for this reason, as he explained during an interview with YouTubers Colin and Samir back in July.

“Nowadays, I feel like I can’t really do it because two reasons,” he began. “One, if I do that, I’m getting swarmed no matter what. It doesn’t matter where you go. If I go to Tokyo, I’m getting swarmed. Which is insane, since it’s the exact opposite time zone.”

“It turns into a meet and greet, so it has to be very structured, and it has to be in a closed environment. I still do it.”

Hasan’s far from the only creator that faces issues with stream snipers and being “swarmed” during IRL streams. YouTube star IShowSpeed’s series of IRL streams in other countries has led to him getting mobbed by hundreds of fans – causing him to find unique ways to get away.

