Hasan accuses xQc of turning on him “for easy clicks”

Twitch star Hasan has accused xQc of turning on him “for easy clicks” after many years of the two influencers being friends.

FaZe Clan’s month-long subathon is taking place on Twitch through September, and one of the organization’s newest members, Jasontheween, brought Hasan on stream for a Hot Ones-style Q&A segment.

“What are your thoughts on xQc?” Jason asked, prompting Hasan to respond with his honest opinion on the streamer.

“I wish him well. I think that he pushed a lot of people away over his career,” he said. “He did the cardinal sin – farming people that have opened their home to you and your extended family for clicks.”

Article continues after ad

Hasan went into detail about the situation and explained that there was a point in his streaming career that he was “absolutely getting blasted.”

The streamer continued: “He absolutely leaned into that sh*t in an effort to get easy clicks.”

Article continues after ad

“I’m an adult you know. I have a rigid work structure, I take this sh*t seriously, and in that process is that if someone you like is f*cking up, you check them. You tell them, like, don’t do that. There were a couple of instances where I did, and he didn’t like that,” Hasan said.

Article continues after ad

The streamer went on to explain that he feels bad “to a degree” because he feels like xQc personally isolated himself from other streamers and old friends.

After Hasan shared his thoughts, FaZe Jason chimed in: “I’m a juicer, so I don’t know how to feel about this.” (“Juicer” is the name of those within xQc’s community on Twitch and Kick).

Both xQc and Hasan have gone back and forth with each other throughout 2024, with xQc accusing Hasan and Pokimane of being “insecure” and jealous of his success back in May.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

xQc has maintained a sizable audience over the years, and signed a massive contract with Stake-owned streaming platform Kick back in 2023 – but revealed on September 9, 2024, that he isn’t sure about renewing his contract once it expires.