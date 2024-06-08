German streamer completes walk across country after 24 straight days

A German streamer has managed to walk across the entire country after trekking for 24 days and covering approximately 400 miles.

Half-German, half-Chilean, ‘WalkOnNick‘ was born in Hamburg and has openly declared his love for walking on his Twitch account.

Starting in Schengen, a village in Luxembourg’s southeast that borders Germany, Nick decided to cross his home country west to east on foot to reach the Czech Republic.

“I will not be using any transportation and I will be sleeping every night in a hammock in the forest,” Nick declared as he began the monumental task before him, streaming every day of his walk.

Despite getting sick along the way, Nick finally crossed the Germany-Czechia border at night after nearly a month of daily walking and camping out in his hammock. He used a flashlight to show his chat the official signage welcoming him to the Czech Republic.

“Oh my God,” he screamed triumphantly, as viewers congratulated Nick on his “fantastic achievement” in the chat and urged the streamer to “search for a rest place.”

“Thank you for sharing this walk and all the beauty of your country with us,” one person wrote. Many stated they were “proud” of Nick for the “amazing” and “incredible” effort he had put in, with another user writing, “It’s been fun following along on your trip the last few weeks, well done!”

Celebrating having reached his goal, Nick said, “It’s been so incredible, this journey. It means so much to me to be able to make this, to not give up. To stand here today on the twenty-fourth day and not the twenty-fifth, not on the twenty-sixth… that I didn’t give in when I had any opportunity to do so.”

“Once again, thank you everyone so, so much,” he concluded his final stream, stating there were “too many to name” who had supported his journey. “It’s been a pleasure, it’s been an honor.”

While the streamer hinted he had much planned for future broadcasts, he changed his Twitch bio to reveal he was “now chillaxing” after completing his 24-day walk.

